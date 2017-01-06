WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday said it found harm to U.S. producers from imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

In a notice on its website, it said that imports from the three countries "injures U.S. industry," adding that it would release a fuller statement later on Friday.

The Commerce Department said last year that the investigations were launched at the request of ArcelorMittal USA , Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises. (Reporting by Eric Walsh, Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)