WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Friday said it found harm to U.S. producers from
imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate
from Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.
In a notice on its website, it said that imports from the
three countries "injures U.S. industry," adding that it would
release a fuller statement later on Friday.
The Commerce Department said last year that the
investigations were launched at the request of ArcelorMittal USA
, Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises.
