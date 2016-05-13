WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Friday it was important for Group of Seven major
economies to reinforce their pledges to refrain from competitive
currency devaluations next week, adding that applied to the
United States as well.
Lew also said at a media breakfast that he would continue to
work to support the dollar's status as the global reserve
currency, saying it was "the definition of safety."
"We have exhorted countries to adhere to the commitments
that we've made for the G7 and G20, because if other countries
start to moving towards competitive devaluation, it will start a
chain reaction," Lew said. "If country A does it, country B will
do it and country C will do it, and pretty soon you're battling
over shares of a shrinking global pie."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)