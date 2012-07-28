MINNEAPOLIS, July 27 U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. has been admitted to the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to be evaluated for depression and gastrointestinal ailments, the congressman's office said on Friday in a statement released by the clinic.

"Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. has arrived at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for extensive inpatient evaluation for depression and gastrointestinal issues," the statement said without providing further details.

Jackson, 47, took a leave of absence from his job in June. Amid mounting political pressure to disclose more information about his medical condition, Jackson's doctor said in a statement on July 11 that he was undergoing treatment for a "mood disorder" and was expected to make a full recovery. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Steve Gorman and Paul Simao)