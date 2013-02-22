WASHINGTON Feb 22 Plans to stimulate Japan's
economy will mean more business for the United States and Asian
neighbors, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a draft of
a speech to be delivered on Friday after talks with U.S.
President Barack Obama.
"Soon, Japan will export more, but it will import more as
well," Abe said in the prepared speech to a Washington think
tank. "The U.S. will be the first to benefit, followed by China,
India, Indonesia and so on."
Abe's pitch on pump-priming policies dubbed "Abenomics" also
carried a warning that Japan would not bow to challenges to its
sovereignty over tiny islets in the East China Sea that Tokyo
controls but Beijing also claims. However, Abe said he did not
want to escalate tensions in the territorial row with China.