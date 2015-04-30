By Nathan Layne and Thomas Wilson
| WASHINGTON/TOKYO, April 30
WASHINGTON/TOKYO, April 30 In the 1980s when
Sony and Toshiba were setting the agenda in the global TV and
memory chip markets Japan was bristling with confidence as a hub
of technological innovation.
Three decades later, with Japan's electronics industry in
decline, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is heading to Silicon Valley
- the first sitting Japanese leader to do so - in the hopes of
rekindling that innovative spark.
Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and Yahoo Inc
cofounder Jerry Yang are among those Abe is scheduled
to meet during a swing through the West Coast that follows a
summit with President Barack Obama earlier this week.
"Japan will change. Let's create a country where innovation
is constantly happening, giving birth to new industries to lead
the world," Abe told a business lobby of IT-related companies
this month, according to Japanese media.
"When I visit Silicon Valley I want to think about how we
can take Silicon Valley's ways and make them work in Japan."
Critics dismiss such talk as wishful thinking. Japan's
once-dominant technology companies have long fallen behind the
likes of Samsung Electronics of South Korea and
Apple Inc.
Sony Corp, which invented the Walkman portable
audio player, is struggling to come up with hit products. Sharp
Corp, a pioneer in the flat-screen TV market, is
seeking its second big bailout in three years.
Japanese venture capital investments came to $1.2 billion
last year, according to the Tokyo-based Venture Enterprise
Center, a small fraction of the $48 billion spent by venture
capitalists in the United States, a separate survey based on
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Much of Japan's innovation is happening within the confines
of large companies that tend to be plodding and risk-averse.
But Abe's supporters are optimistic the visit will have an
impact simply by way of the message it sends.
Abe has already stoked risk-taking by investors with massive
monetary easing and government stimulus, the first two "arrows"
of his "Abenomics" strategy, which helped to push Japanese share
prices to 15-year highs. Promoting entrepreneurship is one
target of the third arrow meant to unlock growth through
structural reforms.
William Saito, an adviser to Abe's government who is
accompanying the prime minister on his trip to the United
States, said Abe has become more concerned about sparking
innovation at home.
"I have seen an evolution in his thinking," Saito said. "We
just didn't keep up with global standards. Something is not
clicking."
Abe's schedule includes chances to rub elbows with Oracle
Chief Executive Larry Ellison, Microsoft
Chairman John Thompson and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk,
among others. He will also meet California Governor Jerry Brown,
where he will talk up Japan's high-speed train technology,
eyeing a possible project in the state. Brown has made building
an 800-mile high-speed rail system in the state a priority.
Nicholas Benes, who chairs a committee at the American
Chamber of Commerce in Japan that proposes growth strategies to
the government, said Abe could be doing more to promote new
businesses.
Benes said that could include making it easier to hire and
fire workers - a reform of Japan's rigid labor market that Abe
has so far failed to tackle.
Even so, Benes believes Abe's trip to Silicon Valley could
go far in promoting risk-taking in Japan, where most university
graduates covet a stable job with a big company and only a small
number think about starting their own business.
"The most important thing is to simply change the social
perception of entrepreneurship from being something where the
dropouts have to go, to something that you might want to do
fresh out of Todai," he said, referring to the prestigious Tokyo
University by its Japanese name.
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly, Teppei Kasai and Katsuro
Kitamatsu in Tokyo; Editing by David Storey, Leslie Adler and
Edmund Klamann)