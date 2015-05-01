(Corrects spelling of dateline)
By Nathan Layne
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30 In the 1980s when
Sony and Toshiba were setting the agenda in the global TV and
memory chip markets Japan was bristling with confidence as a hub
of technological innovation.
Three decades later, with Japan's electronics industry in
decline, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has come to Silicon Valley -
the first sitting Japanese leader to do so - in the hopes of
rekindling that innovative spark.
Twitter Chief Executive Dick Costolo; the CEO of local
services search company Yelp Inc, Jeremy Stoppelman; and the
head of ridesharing company Lyft, Logan Green, were among a
group of tech leaders whom met Abe at a hotel near Stanford
University on Thursday afternoon.
Abe told the group that business conditions in Japan were
strong with corporate profits up and stocks at 15-year highs.
But he said he recognized the need to expand investment
opportunities, including for venture firms.
"Improving the situation for existing companies is not
enough," he told the group. "I want to soak up all that Silicon
Valley has to offer and take the lessons to Japanese," he said.
He later dropped by the headquarters of electric car maker
Tesla Motors Inc. Abe took a spin in a red Model S
sedan with Chief Executive Elon Musk, who told reporters they
discussed the importance of Tesla's battery partnership with
Japan's Panasonic Corp and expanding electric
car-charging stations.
Abe was also due to meet Facebook Inc founder Mark
Zuckerberg later on the swing through the West Coast, which
follows a summit with President Barack Obama earlier this week.
Japan's once-dominant technology companies have long fallen
behind the likes of Samsung Electronics of South
Korea and Apple Inc.
Sony Corp, which invented the Walkman portable
audio player, is struggling to come up with hit products. Sharp
Corp, a pioneer in the flat-screen TV market, is
seeking its second big bailout in three years.
Japanese venture capital investments came to $1.2 billion
last year, according to the Tokyo-based Venture Enterprise
Center, a small fraction of the $48 billion spent by venture
capitalists in the United States, a separate survey based on
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Much of Japan's innovation is happening within the confines
of large companies that tend to be plodding and risk-averse.
But Abe's supporters are optimistic the visit will have an
impact simply by way of the message it sends.
Abe has already stoked risk-taking by investors with massive
monetary easing and government stimulus, the first two "arrows"
of his "Abenomics" strategy. Promoting entrepreneurship is one
target of the third arrow meant to unlock growth through
structural reforms.
Abe will also meet California Governor Jerry Brown, where he
will talk up Japan's high-speed train technology, eyeing a
possible project in the state. Brown has made building an
800-mile high-speed rail system in the state a priority.
Nicholas Benes, who chairs a committee at the American
Chamber of Commerce in Japan that proposes growth strategies to
the government, said Abe could be doing more to promote new
businesses.
Benes said that could include making it easier to hire and
fire workers - a reform of Japan's rigid labor market that Abe
has so far failed to tackle.
Even so, Benes believes Abe's trip to Silicon Valley could
go far in promoting risk-taking in Japan, where most university
graduates covet a stable job with a big company.
"The most important thing is to simply change the social
perception of entrepreneurship from being something where the
dropouts have to go, to something that you might want to do
fresh out of Todai," he said, referring to the prestigious Tokyo
University by its Japanese name.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Wilson, Tim Kelly, Teppei Kasai
and Katsuro Kitamatsu in Tokyo; Editing by David Storey, Leslie
Adler and Edmund Klamann)