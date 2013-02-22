By Kiyoshi Takenaka
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe brought a clear message to Washington on Friday: "I
am back and so is Japan."
It was the core theme of a speech prepared for delivery to a
major U.S. think tank after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama
on his first trip to Washington since taking office in December
in a rare comeback to Japan's top job.
Abe, whose troubled first term ended after just one year
when he abruptly quit in 2007, has vowed to revive Japan's
economy with a mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, big spending,
and structural reform. The hawkish leader is also boosting
Japan's defense spending for the first time in 11 years.
"Japan is not, and will never be, a tier-two country," Abe
said in a prepared draft of the speech. "So today ... I make a
pledge. I will bring back a strong Japan, strong enough to do
even more good for the betterment of the world."
The Japanese leader stressed that his "Abenomics" recipe
would be good for the United States, China and other countries.
The yen has lost around 10 percent of its value against the
dollar since Abe took office, sparking concerns that Japan is
trying to export its way out of recession.
"Soon, Japan will export more, but it will import more as
well," Abe said in the speech. "The U.S. will be the first to
benefit, followed by China, India, Indonesia and so on."
Abe reiterated that Japan would not bow to challenges to its
sovereignty over tiny islets in the East China Sea that Tokyo
controls but Beijing also claims. However, he said he did not
want to escalate tensions in the territorial row with China.
"No nation should underestimate the firmness of our resolve.
No one should every doubt the robustness of the Japan-U.S.
alliance," the draft speech said. "At the same time, I have
absolutely no intention of climbing up the escalation ladder ...
The doors are always open on my side for the Chinese leaders."
At the White House, Abe told reporters Japan would deal with
the dispute calmly.
"I explained that we have always been dealing with this
issue ... in a calm manner," he said through a translator, while
sitting next to Obama in the Oval Office.
"We will continue to do so and we have always done so," Abe
said.
The United States says the islands - known as the Senkaku in
Japan and the Diaoyu in China - fall under a U.S.-Japan security
pact. But Washington is keen to avoid being dragged into any
military clash over them and has signaled that it wants both
sides to resolve the row peacefully.
Abe repeated that Japan would not provide any aid for North
Korea unless it abandons its nuclear and missile programmes and
releases Japanese citizens abducted decades ago to help train
spies.
Pyongyang admitted in 2002 that its agents had kidnapped 13
Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s. Five have been sent home, but
Japan wants better information about eight who Pyongyang says
are dead and others Tokyo believes were also kidnapped.