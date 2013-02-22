WASHINGTON Feb 22 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe on Friday said he told President Barack Obama in a
meeting that Japan would act calmly in its row with China over
tiny islands in the East China Sea claimed by both Asian
countries.
"I explained that we have always been dealing with this
issue ... in a calm manner," he said through a translator, while
sitting next to Obama in the White House Oval Office.
"We will continue to do so and we have always done so," he
said.
Abe said the existence of the Japan-U.S. alliance was a
stabilizing factor in the region. He also said that he and Obama
discussed additional sanctions against North Korea.