By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe on Friday said he told President Barack Obama in a
meeting that Japan would act calmly in its row with China over
tiny islands in the East China Sea claimed by both Asian
countries.
"I explained that we have always been dealing with this
issue ... in a calm manner," he said through a translator, while
sitting next to Obama in the White House Oval Office.
"We will continue to do so and we have always done so," he
said.
Tension has raised fears of an unintended military incident
near the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu
in China. Washington says the islets fall under a U.S.-Japan
security pact, but it is eager to avoid a clash in the region.
Abe said the existence of the Japan-U.S. alliance was a
stabilizing factor in the area.
"We agreed that we would stay in close coordination with
each other in dealing with such issues and other issues," he
said.
Obama, in his remarks to reporters, said Japan was one of
the United States' closest allies. He said the two men would
discuss trade and other economic issues and agreed that their
top priority was economic growth.
Obama declined to answer a reporter's question on whether
they would discuss the Japanese yen.
Expectations for Abe's economic programs, especially
monetary easing, have cut some 10 percent off the yen's value
against the U.S. dollar since Abe took office, raising concern
that Japan is weakening its currency to export its way out of
recession.
Obama and Abe also discussed North Korea and agreed to
cooperate at the United Nations over the issue. Abe said the two
men also talked about additional sanctions against North Korea,
which tested a nuclear bomb last week in defiance of U.N.
resolutions.