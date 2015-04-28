April 28 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that reports the United States was opposed to the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) were untrue, but that transparency and good governance were key to ensuring funds would be used properly.

"It could be a positive thing, but if it's not run well it could be a negative thing," Obama told a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)