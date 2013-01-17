WASHINGTON Jan 17 U.S. auto manufacturers on
Thursday urged the Obama administration to fight Japanese
efforts to revive their economy by weakening the yen to boost
exports.
Japan is stuck in its fourth recession since 2000 and its
export-reliant economy is suffering from a strong yen.
New Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has put pressure on
the Bank of Japan to further ease monetary policy, which would
put downward pressure on the yen, by doubling its annual
inflation target to 2 percent.
"Here we go again. Japan's Liberal Democratic party is back
in power and determined to repeat the 'beggar thy neighbor'
policies that distort trade by cheapening the value of the yen
to promote economic growth in Japan at the expense of its
trading partners," Matt Blunt, president of the American
Automotive Policy Council, said in a statement.
"We urge the Obama Administration to make it clear to Japan
that such policies are unacceptable and will be met by
reciprocal measures," Blunt said.
The group represents the Detroit Three U.S. automakers,
General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, which is
controlled by Italian automaker Fiat.
Forecasts of aggressive action by the Bank of Japan to
weaken the yen have driven the dollar sharply higher in recent
months, with the greenback gaining nearly 11.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2012 and 2.1 percent so far this year.
The United States has long had an auto and auto parts trade
deficit with Japan, totaling more than $50 billion in 2012.
A weaker yen would make Japanese-made autos even more
competitive in the United States.