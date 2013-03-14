* Abe expects to announce Japan's interest in TPP on Friday
* U.S. lawmakers call Japan auto market 'impenetrable'
* U.S. has 2.5 pct tariff on cars, 25 pct on light trucks
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 14 Four dozen Democratic
lawmakers on Thursday expressed concern about Japan joining free
trade talks with the United States and urged President Barack
Obama to maintain U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos and trucks if
Tokyo does enter the negotiations.
The plea came one day before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe is expected to announce Japan's interest in joining talks on
the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a proposed free trade deal
between the United States and 10 countries.
That worries Ford Motor Co and other Detroit-based
automakers, which fear losing more sales to Japanese imports. A
U.S.-led push to finish the TPP pact by the end of this year
adds to the carmakers' anxiety.
"In an industry with razor-thin profit margins, the
elimination of the 2.5 percent car tariff (as well as the 25
percent truck tariff) would be a major benefit to Japan without
any gain for a vital American industry, leading to more Japanese
imports, less American production and fewer American jobs," the
lawmakers said in a letter to Obama.
The group included Representative Sander Levin, the top
Democrat on the House of Representatives Ways and Means
Committee. He is from Michigan and one of the fiercest defenders
of the U.S. auto industry in Congress.
His brother, Senator Carl Levin, another Michigan Democrat
who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, also signed the
letter, along with eight other senators and nearly 40 members of
the House.
"What the letter does is sound an alarm about Japan's
participation" in the TPP, Sander Levin said in an interview
with Reuters.
He said he was skeptical that negotiations could tear down
regulatory and other non-tariff barriers that he said have long
kept American autos out of Japan's market.
Levin, who has a history of voting for most trade
agreements, played a major role in persuading the Obama
administration to renegotiate auto provisions of a free trade
pact with South Korea.
The revised pact, which took force one year ago, allowed the
United States to keep its 2.5 percent tariff on South Korean
autos until the fifth year and to keep its 25 percent tariff on
South Korean light trucks until the eighth year, when it will
begin to be phased out.
But Levin and the other lawmakers argued in their letter
that the same approach could not be taken with Japan.
"While some have compared this challenge to the one we faced
with Korea, the Japanese auto market is more impenetrable, the
history of formidable barriers and imbalanced trade is longer,
and the magnitude of the problem is far greater than with
Korea," the group said.
"Despite being the third-largest auto market in the world,
Japan ranks last among OECD (Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development) members in terms of auto market
import penetration, at 5.9 percent in 2012," they said.
The lawmakers blame those low import numbers on a web of
barriers, including currency manipulation, discriminatory taxes,
onerous and costly certification procedures for foreign cars and
unwillingness by Japanese auto dealers to sell foreign cars.
Meanwhile, Japan is concerned about being pressured in the
TPP talks to open its long-protected markets for rice and other
politically sensitive farm products.
In the aftermath of Abe's recent visit to Washington, there
have been rumors the two sides have already struck a deal that
would let the United States keep its auto tariffs in exchange
for Japan's protecting some agricultural products.
Levin said he had not heard anything from the administration
to confirm that. "We have no indication from the administration
there is any such deal," Levin said.