* Detroit automakers frustrated by low sales in Japan
* Japan automakers say Detroit companies make wrong-sized
car
* Japan joining negotiations on U.S.-led trade pact in July
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 2 Detroit automakers, following
a failed effort to keep Japan out of regional free trade talks,
outlined their fallback position on Tuesday, including a demand
that U.S. auto tariffs be phased out in no less than 25 to 30
years.
The pact also must include "strong and enforceable
provisions to prevent Japan from intervening in currency markets
to depress the value of the yen," Matt Blunt, president of the
American Automotive Policy Council, said.
Japan is formally joining negotiations on the proposed
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement next month in
Malaysia, just as the 11 currently participating countries are
grappling with a number of hard issues they need to resolve to
strike a deal by the current goal of the end of this year.
A U.S. government panel led by the Trade Representative's
Office held a hearing on Tuesday to get advice from business,
labor and other groups on negotiating objectives for Japan.
Blunt's group, which represents Ford Motor Co, General
Motors Co and Chrysler Group, lobbied hard to
keep Tokyo out of the talks, saying it did not believe U.S.
negotiators would be able to tear down a number of "non-tariff
barriers" that Detroit-based automakers blame for their low
sales in Japan.
Now that Japan is part of the negotiations, the group is
trying to hold on to the current 2.5 percent tariff on Japanese
cars and the 25 percent tariff on Japanese trucks for as long as
it can. It also is insisting the U.S. government address
concerns about Japan's currency practice in the pact.
Blunt accused the Japanese government of driving down the
value of the yen over the past ten months to give its automakers
a $5,000 price advantage.
However, President Barack Obama's administration has so far
resisted calls to add currency rules to the TPP, which would
make the negotiations even harder and jeopardize the already
ambitious goal of finishing this year.
MUCH SHORTER PHASE-OUT IN SOUTH KOREA DEAL
Japan has already agreed in principle that the phase-out
period for U.S. auto tariffs would be the same as the longest
phase-out for any other product in the pact.
However, Blunt's demand for a 25-to-30-year phase-out goes
far beyond what was agreed in a U.S. free trade pact with South
Korea, which eliminates the 2.5 percent U.S. car tariff after
four years and the 25 percent U.S. truck tariff after 10 years.
U.S. union groups echoed Blunt's call for long U.S. auto
tariff phase-outs and enforceable rules against currency
manipulation in the agreement.
Thea Lee, deputy chief of staff for the AFL-CIO labor
federation, said eliminating the 2.5 percent duty on Japanese
cars would gut the Detroit automakers' profit margins,
especially for small- to medium-sized cars.
Getting rid of the 25 percent truck tariff would eliminate
the incentive for Japanese companies to build trucks in the
United States, putting U.S. jobs at risk, she said.
Japanese automakers told the panel they have invested more
than $35 billion in U.S. manufacturing plants since the early
1980s, directly employ about 81,000 American workers and are
committed to keeping production in the United States.
Paul Ryan, director of government affairs for the
Association of Global Automakers, urged U.S. negotiators to
eliminate U.S. car and truck tariffs as quickly as possible and
to immediately eliminate tariffs on auto parts.
U.S. negotiators also should "maintain a focus on trade
concerns, avoiding monetary and currency policy matters in the
TPP," Ryan said.
Ronald Bookbinder, general manager of the Japan Automobile
Manufacturers Association, said his group was prepared to help
eliminate any "specific" non-tariff barriers the United States
can identify in Japan.
However, the main reason U.S. automakers perform so badly in
the market is "Japanese consumers overwhelmingly prefer very
small cars" and Detroit-based automakers offer only five models
in that segment while European automakers offer 87, he said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)