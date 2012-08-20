TOKYO Aug 20 There will be a delay in Japan's
resumption of beef exports to the United States, halted when
foot-and-mouth disease was found in Japanese cows, after
Washington last week asked for details of Tokyo's food safety
measures against domestic radioactive contamination, a farm
ministry official said on Monday.
The United States originally targeted Aug. 17 to resume
beef imports from Japan suspended in April 2010 after the
discovery of Japanese cows infected with the virus.
"On Aug. 15, they asked us to hand in materials about food
safety measures in the domestic market in the post-Fukushima
period," the official said.
"But we understand their need to check, and we expect a few
back-and-forth exchanges on this matter."
He gave no estimate of a new date for exports to resume.
The United States has set curbs generally in line with
Japan's domestic measures on the import of other food products
from Japan for fear of radioactive contamination since the
Fukushima nuclear crisis sparked by last year's devastating
earthquake and tsunami.
Japan's beef exports to the United States are almost
negligible by comparison with U.S. beef imports by Japan, but
the resumption could help farmers shift away from the domestic
market, where meat prices have fallen, and increase corn imports
from the world's biggest feed grain supplier.
Before the outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in Japan,
beef exports totalled 565 tonnes in 2009, 72 tonnes of which was
purchased by the United States, trade data show.
Japan is also reviewing its curbs on U.S. beef imports as
global concern over mad cow disease ebbs.