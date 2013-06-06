By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 6 A majority of the U.S. House
of Representatives has signed a letter urging President Barack
Obama to insist on new rules against currency manipulation in a
proposed trade agreement with Japan and 10 other countries in
the Asia-Pacific region.
"As the United States continues to negotiate the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, it is imperative that the agreement
address currency manipulation," said the letter released on
Thursday. It was signed by 230 lawmakers, including 181
Democrats and 49 Republicans.
The lawmakers sent the letter so it would coincide with
testimony Obama's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Mike
Froman, was to deliver before the Senate Finance Committee,
which is considering his nomination.
During that hearing, Froman said currency manipulation was
an important concern, but did not commit to addressing the issue
in the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact.
"Obviously, the Treasury Department has the lead on such
issues, but if confirmed I look forward to working with them and
all of you to determine how best to move forward on that,"
Froman told the panel.
The United States has not pressed for rules against currency
manipulation in its previous free-trade deals. But some
lawmakers and industry groups are concerned that Japan might be
deliberately weakening the yen to help its exporters.
"Over the last couple years I've been in countless meetings
with USTR and Treasury pressing them to include meaningful
currency provisions in our trade agreements," said
Representative Michael Michaud, a Maine Democrat who was one of
the driving forces behind the letter. "To date they have done
nothing. I'm hopeful this strong bipartisan letter convinces
them to finally take action. American jobs are at stake."
The Obama administration hopes to finish talks on the
proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, by the end of the
year. New demands on an issue as contentious as currency could
slow the negotiations.
The American Automotive Policy Council and two other
manufacturing groups, the Alliance for American Manufacturing
and the American Iron and Steel Institute, praised the letter.
"Strong, enforceable rules prohibiting currency manipulation
must be included in the trade agreement, but before Japan can be
allowed to become a TPP partner, it must establish a clear
record demonstrating that its domestic auto market is completely
open to foreign competition," said AAPC President Matt Blunt.
Many lawmakers also want to send a message to China, which
many believe is the worst currency manipulator, even though it
is not a part of the TPP talks.
"Incorporating currency provisions in the agreement will
strengthen our ability to combat these unfair trade practices
and help to create a level playing field for American workers,
businesses, and farmers," the lawmakers said in the letter.
Most Japanese brand autos sold in the United States are made
in North America, rather than imported from Japan, according to
Global Automakers, a group that represents Japanese, South
Korean and some European auto companies.
In a letter earlier this month to U.S. lawmakers, the group
argued against including currency provisions in the TPP pact
since it would cover only 12 countries.
In addition, Japan is pursuing the same policy of
"quantitative easing" that the Federal Reserve has used to
revive the U.S. economy, the Global Automakers said.
"If currency provisions were included in the TPP, those
disciplines would also apply to U.S. policies, restricting our
own economic policy options necessary to achieve future economic
growth," the group said.
The push to include currency rules in the TPP has support at
the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a
non-partisan Washington think-tank, which estimates currency
manipulation by China and other countries has cost the United
States as many as 1 million jobs.