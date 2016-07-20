WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Wednesday he is tentatively
approving daytime flights to Japan's Haneda Airport from the
United States for American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air
Lines, Hawaiian Airlines Inc, and United Airlines Inc.
The proposed U.S. cities are Los Angeles, Honolulu, San
Francisco, and Minneapolis and are scheduled to start as early
this fall after the public has a chance to comment on the
decision. Prior to an agreement between the United States and
Japan announced in February, U.S. carriers could only fly to
Haneda airport near Tokyo at night.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)