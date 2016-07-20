(Adds details of approval, American Airlines reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 20 Four U.S. carriers have won
tentative approval to launch daytime U.S. flights to Tokyo's
Haneda airport as early as this fall, the U.S. Transportation
Department said on Wednesday.
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group Inc
, Hawaiian Holdings Inc and United Continental
Holdings Inc would gain the rights for flights that
depart or land in the day at Haneda, which is closer to Tokyo
than Narita International Airport, the department said in a
statement. U.S. business travelers and tourists prefer to be at
airports in the day.
Prior to a U.S.-Japan agreement in February, U.S. carriers
could only leave and land in Haneda at late hours in the night.
Approvals were given to Delta for flights from Los Angeles
and Minneapolis, Hawaiian from Honolulu, American from Los
Angeles, and United from San Francisco. Except for Minneapolis,
the cities already had night-time flights to Haneda.
A final decision will be issued after a public comment
period, the department said. Service must begin within 90 days
after the decision.
The Transportation Department said in a written order that
if Delta scaled back its Minneapolis flight plans, the
government would cancel the authority and give the flight to
American in Dallas.
Other airlines have questioned if there was enough traffic
to support a Minneapolis route.
The department rejected requests for Haneda flights from
Dallas by American Airlines, Newark by United and Delta from
Atlanta.
American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said in an email
that the carrier was disappointed that the Dallas flight was not
approved and it was considering all options. The airline could
file objections to the decision before it is final.
In 2010, the Transportation Department selected Delta's
Detroit-Haneda service proposal for night-time service, but
after less than two years in operation it was canceled in 2012
and moved to Seattle. Delta discontinued the Seattle flight in
2015, saying it was not commercially feasible.
(Reporting by David Shepardson. Additional reporting by Jeffrey
Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)