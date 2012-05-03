* Japan exported 4.6 million cars last year
* Ford still needs 2.5 percent US tariff on Japan cars
* Japan auto industry rep says Ford arguments "bizarre"
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 3 Japan should be required to
reduce the size of its auto industry before being allowed into
regional free trade talks with the United States and eight other
countries in the Asia Pacific, a top Ford Motor Co
official said.
"Any way you look at the Japanese market, it's the most
protected automotive market in the developed world," Steve
Biegun, Ford's vice president for international government
affairs, said in an interview.
Ford strongly supports the proposed Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) pact but wants to make sure only "the right
members are in this agreement, and it's a good quality free
trade agreement," Biegun said.
"This is an industry that is hugely overweight in Japan and
can only survive on the back of enormous exports unless it
restructures," Biegun said.
He spoke with Reuters on Wednesday, two days after President
Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
discussed Tokyo's interest, first expressed six months ago, in
joining the TPP talks.
Ford's strong objection to allowing Japan into the
negotiation shows the high stakes for Obama. The president is
expected to face a tough challenge from presumptive Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Michigan and Ohio, two U.S.
auto-producing states that could be decisive in the November
election outcome.
Last year, Japan made about 9.3 million cars and trucks. It
exported about 4.6 million, including 1.5 million to the United
States, according to the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers
Association (JAMA) website.
The United States has just a 2.5 percent tariff on cars,
making it one of the most open markets in the world. Keeping
that tariff is crucial to maintaining the profitability of
small-car production in the United States, Biegun said.
Japan's car tariff is even lower at zero percent. But Ford
contends the Japanese government maintains a number of
regulatory and other "non-tariff barriers" to keep out most
foreign cars and also intervenes heavily in currency markets to
help its auto companies export cars.
William Duncan, director of the Japanese Automobile
Manufacturers Association's office in Washington, called
Biegun's arguments "rather bizarre" since almost 70 percent of
the cars that Japanese automakers sell in the United States are
produced locally.
"The Japanese have reduced production in Japan quite sharply
over the last 10 or 20 years and increased their production
overseas," Duncan said. "Is he saying that no country should
produce more cars ... than they can consume? Is that the new
rule? It doesn't make any sense."
Biegun's complaint about Japanese currency intervention also
"doesn't wash because the yen is at a record high," he said.
Ford and other U.S. automakers offer few specifics when they
complain about systemic barriers to Japan's auto markets, Duncan
said. The Japanese automobile industry "is open to discussing
issues if they're there. But Ford just says, 'Oh, it's closed
and it needs to be restructured,'" Duncan said.
Canada and Mexico also asked to be invited into the TPP
negotiations in November along with Japan.
U.S. officials have not indicated when there will be
decisions on any of the three applicants. They say they will be
made in consultation with other current TPP members, which
include Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore,
Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
The nine countries are holding their 12th round of
negotiations beginning next week in Dallas and have a goal of
reaching agreement by the end of the year.
Ford supports Canada and Mexico's entry into the
negotiations because "they are free traders," Biegun said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Prudence Crowther)