WASHINGTON May 27 The U.S. Navy on Wednesday
said it had signed a deal with Japan to buy components from two
decommissioned, U.S.-built MH-53E heavy-lift helicopters
operated by the Asian country, and other spare parts to help
service its own aging fleet of H-53 aircraft.
The deal is small, valued at just over $67,000, but marks
the first time that Naval Air Systems Command, has bought
components for its aircraft from Japan, said Kelly Burdick,
spokeswoman for the command that oversees aircraft programs.
Burdick said the agreement, which has been under discussion
for five years, was signed on May 13.
A spokesman at the Japanese embassy in Washington said the
agreement was not related to Japan's decision last year to relax
a ban on arms exports.
Burdick said the parts included two MH-53E Sea Dragon
airframes, two sets of tow booms and ramp boxes, and 12 engines,
all to be supplied by Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.
The aircraft were built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, which is now building a new
K-model H-53 helicopter for the U.S. military.
Burdick said the request to buy these parts from Japan's
Ministry of Defense had been in the works long before current
maintenance issues with the U.S. fleet of H-53 helicopters.
The U.S. Navy earlier this year began an intensive effort to
review and fix any wiring or fuel line problems with its MH-53E
and CH-53E helicopters after the January 2014 crash of an MH-53E
killed three crew members.
