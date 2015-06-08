(Adds details on U.S. costs)
WASHINGTON, June 7 The United States and Japan
announced on Sunday the first live-fire test of Raytheon Co's
new Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile that is
being jointly developed by the two countries for several billion
dollars.
Rick Lehner, spokesman for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency,
said the test conducted on Saturday from the Point Mugu Sea
Range off the coast of California was a success.
Lehner said the United States spent just over $2 billion on
the weapons program, while Japan contributed about $1 billion.
The SM-3 IIA is a 21-inch variant of an earlier SM-3
missile, which works with the U.S. Aegis combat system built by
Lockheed Martin Corp to destroy incoming ballistic
missile threats in space.
Riki Ellison, who heads the non-profit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said: "It is the U.S. Department of Defense's
best case of equal funding and engineering shared with an allied
country to develop and ... field a new weapon system to better
enhance the national security of both nations."
Raytheon said the new SM-3 IIA missile had bigger rocket
motors and a more capable kill vehicle that would allow the
missile to engage threats sooner and protect larger regions from
short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.
Saturday's test evaluated the performance of the missile's
nosecone, steering control, and the separation of its booster,
and second and third stages. No intercept was planned, and no
target missile was launched, said U.S. and company officials.
"The success of this test keeps the program on track for a
2018 deployment at sea and ashore," said Taylor Lawrence,
president of Raytheon's missile systems business.
Ellison said three more years of testing were planned for
the new missile before it was put to use on U.S. Navy Aegis
ships, Japan's Kongo ships, and at land-based Aegis Ashore sites
in Poland and Romania.
