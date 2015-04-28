Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed their nations would work together to bring a quick, successful conclusion to negotiations over a 12-member Pacific trade agreement.
"Prime Minister Abe and I discussed how the United States and Japan, as the two largest economies in the TPP (trans-Pacific partnership) negotiations, will now work together to lead the other TPP partners to a swift and successful conclusion of the broader negotiations," Obama said at a joint news conference with Abe following bilateral talks. (Reporting by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Bill Trott)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.