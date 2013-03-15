UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Obama administration on Friday welcomed Japan's interest in joining talks on a U.S.-led Pacific free trade pact, and said it would consult closely with Congress and other stakeholders before deciding whether to support Tokyo's bid.
"Since early last year, the United States has been engaged with Japan in bilateral TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) consultations on issues of concern with respect to the automotive and insurance sectors and other non-tariff measures," acting U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said in a statement.
"While we continue to make progress in these consultations, important work remains to be done," Marantis said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources