SEOUL, April 25 The United States and Japan have achieved a breakthrough on market access in bilateral talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, although no final agreement has been reached, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

"There are still details to be worked out. There is still much work to be done .... We believe we do have a breakthrough in our bilateral negotiations," a senior U.S. official accompanying President Barack Obama to South Korea.

Obama arrived in Osan, south of Seoul, on Friday after an official visit to Japan. (Editing by Nick Macfie)