WASHINGTON, April 18 Next week's meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a good opportunity to give impetus to trade negotiations but will not seal a deal, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

Japanese and U.S. trade officials will meet again on Monday in the lead-up to the leaders' talks to discuss sticking points in bilateral trade which are holding up agreement on the wider Trans-Pacific Partnership initiative.

The senior official said so far talks had succeeded in defining a set of outstanding issues, but these were very important and considerable differences remained between the two sides' positions. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh)