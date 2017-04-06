WASHINGTON, April 6 The Trump administration and
the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the
bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse
Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and
infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said
on Thursday.
Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month hit by billions
of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under
construction in the U.S. Southeast.
The bankruptcy is likely to lead to the eventual sale of
Westinghouse's nuclear business and Chinese interests have been
seen as possible buyers, given the chance.
"It's is a real concern; they've wanted to get their hands
on power grid and nuclear infrastructure for a long time," an
official in the U.S. administration told Reuters as China's
President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Thursday
for a first summit with President Donald Trump.
"You go into a situation like the Toshiba situation where
there's financial chaos. There's a chance that things can happen
in a way that’s dangerous."
Some nuclear technologies are dual use, meaning they can be
used for civilian and military purposes.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
conversations were going on between the U.S. and Japanese
governments "on ways to mitigate a potential sale."
"There are ways that are being looked at, both formally and
informally, to make sure there is no threat to critical
infrastructure," the official said.
An inter-agency body of the U.S. government known as the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and
its Japanese equivalent review the national security
implications of foreign investments in firms.
South Korea's State-controlled Korea Electric Power Corp
(KEPCO) has been considered the likeliest potential
buyer for Westinghouse.
Like Japan, South Korea is a security ally of the United
States, while China is a fast-growing strategic rival.
