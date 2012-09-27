WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The United States on
Thursday imposed sanctions on Japan's second largest yakuza
crime syndicate and its leaders, freezing their U.S. assets and
blocking their transactions with American entities.
The financial penalties against the Sumiyoshi-Kai clan and
its two leaders are the second time the Obama administration has
tried to disrupt the yakuza's activities since it identified the
Japanese group as a significant criminal organization.
Sumiyoshi-Kai's leader, Shigeo Nishiguchi, and the clan's
deputy, Hareaki Fukuda, were added to the U.S. Treasury's list
of persons hit with asset freezes.
In February, the Obama administration imposed similar
sanctions on the most prominent yakuza crime family, the
Yamaguchi-gumi, as well as its godfather and deputy
godfather.
The U.S. Treasury did not provide details on whether the
yakuza has any assets under U.S. jurisdiction or how the
sanctions have undermined the Japanese crime group.