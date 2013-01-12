BOSTON Jan 12 Oracle Corp said it is
preparing an update to address a flaw in its widely used Java
software after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged
computer users to disable the program in web browsers because
criminal hackers are exploiting a security bug to attack PCs.
"A fix will be available shortly," the company said in a
statement released late on Friday.
Company officials could not be reached on Saturday to say
how quickly the update would be available for the hundreds of
millions of PCs that have Java installed.
The Department of Homeland Security and computer security
experts said on Thursday that hackers figured out how to exploit
the bug in a version of Java used with Internet browsers to
install malicious software on PCs. That has enabled them to
commit crimes from identity theft to making an infected computer
part of an ad-hoc computer network that can be used to attack
websites.
Java is a computer language that enables programmers to
write software utilizing just one set of codes that will run on
virtually any type of computer, including ones that use
Microsoft Corp's Windows, Apple Inc's OS X and
Linux, an operating system widely employed by corporations. It
is installed in Internet browsers to access web content and also
directly on PCs, server computers and other devices that use it
to run a wide variety of computer programs.
Oracle said in its statement that the recently discovered
flaw only affects Java 7, the program's most-recent version, and
Java software designed to run on browsers.
Java is so widely used that the software has become a prime
target for hackers. Last year, Java surpassed Adobe Systems
Inc's Reader software as the most frequently attacked
piece of software, according to security software maker
Kaspersky Lab.
Java was responsible for 50 percent of all cyber attacks
last year in which hackers broke into computers by exploiting
software bugs, according to Kaspersky. That was followed by
Adobe Reader, which was involved in 28 percent of all incidents.
Microsoft Windows and Internet Explorer were involved in about 3
percent of incidents, according to the survey.
The Department of Homeland Security said attackers could
trick targets into visiting malicious websites that would infect
their PCs with software capable of exploiting the bug in Java.
It said an attacker could also infect a legitimate website
by uploading malicious software that would infect machines of
computer users who trust that site because they have previously
visited it without experiencing any problems.
They said developers of several popular tools, known as
exploit kits, used by criminal hackers to attack PCs, have added
software that allows hackers to exploit the newly discovered bug
in Java.
Security experts have been scrutinizing the safety of Java
since a similar security scare in August, which prompted some of
them to advise using the software only on an as-needed basis.
At the time, they advised businesses to allow their workers
to use Java browser plug-ins only when prompted for permission
by trusted programs such as GoToMeeting, a Web-based
collaboration tool from Citrix Systems Inc.
Java suffered another setback in October when Apple began
removing old versions of the software from Internet browsers of
Mac computers after its customers installed new versions of its
OS X operating system. Apple did not provide a reason for the
change and both companies declined to comment at the time.