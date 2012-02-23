Birmingham, Ala. Feb 23 The federal judge handling the $4.23 billion bankruptcy filed by Alabama's Jefferson County said on Thursday he wants guidance from the state's highest court on a dispute that could scuttle the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett told lawyers he was readying a request for legal advice from the Alabama Supreme Court. Creditors involved in the case claim the county is ineligible for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection under state law because it has the wrong type of debt.

"I have drafted certification," Bennett said during a court hearing in Birmingham, seeking clarification on state law.

Creditors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, oppose the landmark bankruptcy filing and claim Alabama law permits only governments with outstanding debt in the form of bonds to file for Chapter 9 status.

Jefferson County, Alabama's most populous county and home to the city of Birmingham, has outstanding warrants, including sewer-system debt at the heart of the county's financial crisis.

Another federal judge in 2010 dismissed a bankruptcy filing by Prichard, Alabama, because it had no bond debt. Unlike bonds, warrants can be issued by governments without specific voter approval.

Bennett, who in December dismissed other creditor arguments against the Jefferson County bankruptcy, gave no timetable for ruling on the county's eligibility for Chapter 9 status, but scheduled routine hearings into June.

On Nov. 9, after a tentative agreement with creditors unwound, Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy, saying it was overwhelmed by debt mostly caused by borrowing for the county sewer system.

