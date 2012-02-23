By Melinda Dickinson
Birmingham, Ala.
Birmingham, Ala. Feb 23 The federal
judge handling the $4.23 billion bankruptcy filed by Alabama's
Jefferson County said on Thursday he wants guidance
from the state's highest court on a dispute that could scuttle
the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy case.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett told lawyers he was
readying a request for legal advice from the Alabama Supreme
Court. Creditors involved in the case claim the county
is ineligible for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection under state
law because it has the wrong type of debt.
"I have drafted certification," Bennett said during a court
hearing in Birmingham, seeking clarification on state law.
Creditors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, oppose the
landmark bankruptcy filing and claim Alabama law permits only
governments with outstanding debt in the form of bonds to file
for Chapter 9 status.
Jefferson County, Alabama's most populous county and home to
the city of Birmingham, has outstanding warrants, including
sewer-system debt at the heart of the county's financial crisis.
Another federal judge in 2010 dismissed a bankruptcy filing
by Prichard, Alabama, because it had no bond debt. Unlike bonds,
warrants can be issued by governments without specific voter
approval.
Bennett, who in December dismissed other creditor arguments
against the Jefferson County bankruptcy, gave no timetable for
ruling on the county's eligibility for Chapter 9 status, but
scheduled routine hearings into June.
On Nov. 9, after a tentative agreement with creditors
unwound, Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy, saying it was
overwhelmed by debt mostly caused by borrowing for the county
sewer system.
