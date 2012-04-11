April 11 A federal judge has cleared the way for
Bank of New York Mellon and other creditors to challenge
in court the landmark $4.23 billion bankruptcy by Alabama's
Jefferson County.
Federal District Judge Inge Johnson in Birmingham on Monday
issued a three-sentence order giving creditors permission to
appeal the eligibility status of the county's Nov. 9 bankruptcy,
the largest ever by a U.S. local government.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett last month ruled that
the county was legally eligible to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection.
Creditors had argued the county was not entitled to
bankruptcy status since its debt, including $3.14 billion of
sewer system debt at the heart of its crisis, was composed
mainly of warrants and included no bonds, as required by Alabama
law.
In November, Jefferson County filed for the bankruptcy
protection after bargaining for years with creditors to reduce
its sewer debt. Four former county commissioners were found
guilty in a scandal tied to the sewer financing.
Lawyers in the case were facing off in Bennett's courtroom
on Wednesday in the first of three scheduled days of hearings
over differences between the cash-starved county and the
creditors on how much of the sewer system's monthly revenue goes
to debtholders.
It was not immediately possible to know when a decision on
the county's bankruptcy status was due.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)