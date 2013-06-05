BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 5 Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County aims to sell $1.89 billion of municipal debt in late 2013 as part of a bankruptcy-exit plan that will hand historic losses to Wall Street banks and other investors, a lawyer for the county said on Wednesday.
"The buying should start December 2013," Kenneth Klee, a bankruptcy lawyer for the county told Reuters after a bankruptcy court hearing in Birmingham, Alabama.
"A lot of people out there have money to invest and Jefferson County is going forward with a plan," Klee said of the offerings that were part of a tentative deal reached Tuesday by the county and creditors JPMorgan Chase, hedge funds and bond insurers.
Under the deal, the county is refinancing the $1.89 billion that will be paid back to creditors after a haircut.
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.