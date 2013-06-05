BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 5 Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County aims to sell $1.89 billion of municipal debt in late 2013 as part of a bankruptcy-exit plan that will hand historic losses to Wall Street banks and other investors, a lawyer for the county said on Wednesday.

"The buying should start December 2013," Kenneth Klee, a bankruptcy lawyer for the county told Reuters after a bankruptcy court hearing in Birmingham, Alabama.

"A lot of people out there have money to invest and Jefferson County is going forward with a plan," Klee said of the offerings that were part of a tentative deal reached Tuesday by the county and creditors JPMorgan Chase, hedge funds and bond insurers.

Under the deal, the county is refinancing the $1.89 billion that will be paid back to creditors after a haircut.