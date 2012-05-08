May 8 A key Alabama legislative panel on Tuesday
passed a bill allowing bankrupt Jefferson County to revive a
local jobs tax but with changes that would reduce county
collections and may delay full approval by state lawmakers and
the governor.
An earlier version of the bill was approved last week by the
State Senate and promised $60 million of annual revenue to
cash-strapped Jefferson County, whose leaders argue that the
jobs tax is vital to working out an exit plan from its $4.27
billion bankruptcy.
An amendment tacked onto the bill on Tuesday could derail
reauthorization of the tax, which was killed last year by a
state court, according to Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos.
On Tuesday, State Representative Randy Wood from St. Clair
County, near Jefferson County, added an amendment that limits
the jobs tax to just residents of Jefferson County. The tax
would not apply to people outside Jefferson County who commute
to Birmingham, the region's business hub in Jefferson County.
With the amendment, the anticipated $60 million in revenue
meant for Jefferson County's general fund would be reduced by 25
percent, according to Petelos.
With the change, the bill would face a second vote in the
State Senate. With four working days left in the legislature's
annual session due to end May 21, getting the bill through both
chambers may not be possible.
"We got a bill out of committee, which no one thought we
could do. That's progress," said David Carrington, president of
the Jefferson County Commission.
Four of the five Jefferson County commissioners were at the
state house in Montgomery for the committee vote and were
assessing the next step to find a financial fix to help the
county emerge from bankruptcy, Carrington said.
The bill would allow any county in Alabama seeking relief
from creditors under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to
levy and collect taxes for up to three years.
In Alabama, the state constitution grants all taxing
authority to the state legislature.
Hobbled by massive sewer-system debt of about $3 billion,
Jefferson County in November filed for bankruptcy after the
unwinding of a tentative agreement that might have cut the
county's debt load by $1 billion. County finances had been also
been damaged by political corruption and the loss of the
occupational tax.
(Additional reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)