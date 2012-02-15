Birmingham, Ala. Feb 15Alabama's
Jefferson County will soon hire a manager for its investments
and the $4.23 billion debt load that pushed the county to
declare the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, the county's
chief manager said Wednesday.
"This person will ... be managing our debt as we move
through our bankruptcy," County Manager Tony Petelos said. "We
need someone who has a specialized knowledge of bonds and
warrants."
Petelos said Jefferson County's first director of capital
structure and investments would oversee all the county's debts
and investments for the county that includes Alabama's biggest
city, Birmingham.
"I hope to have someone in this position in the next few
weeks. It will be someone local who has a thorough understanding
and knowledge of the banks and creditors and bonds and
warrants," Petelos said.
On Nov. 9, after a tentative agreement with creditors
unwound, Jefferson County filed the bankruptcy case, saying it
was overwhelmed by $4.23 billion of debt mostly caused by
borrowing for the county sewer system.
Creditors opposed the filing, and a federal judge has yet to
rule on whether or not the county is eligible for Chapter 9
federal bankruptcy protection
