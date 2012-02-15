Birmingham, Ala. Feb 15Alabama's Jefferson County will soon hire a manager for its investments and the $4.23 billion debt load that pushed the county to declare the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, the county's chief manager said Wednesday.

"This person will ... be managing our debt as we move through our bankruptcy," County Manager Tony Petelos said. "We need someone who has a specialized knowledge of bonds and warrants."

Petelos said Jefferson County's first director of capital structure and investments would oversee all the county's debts and investments for the county that includes Alabama's biggest city, Birmingham.

"I hope to have someone in this position in the next few weeks. It will be someone local who has a thorough understanding and knowledge of the banks and creditors and bonds and warrants," Petelos said.

On Nov. 9, after a tentative agreement with creditors unwound, Jefferson County filed the bankruptcy case, saying it was overwhelmed by $4.23 billion of debt mostly caused by borrowing for the county sewer system.

Creditors opposed the filing, and a federal judge has yet to rule on whether or not the county is eligible for Chapter 9 federal bankruptcy protection

(Reporting by Melinda Dickinson; Writing by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Andrew Hay)