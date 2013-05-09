UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BIRMINGHAM Ala. May 9 Alabama's Jefferson County expects to file a "largely consensual" plan by late June to exit its record $4.2 billion municipal bankruptcy, a lawyer for the county said on Thursday.
"We are looking at a largely consensual plan by late June, a hearing in August, voting 30 days after approval, confirmation in October or November, (and to be) put in effect by no later than late December," attorney Kenneth Klee told a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Birmingham.
"I believe we have made substantial progress toward a consensual agreement," Klee said.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources