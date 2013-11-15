BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
By Caryn Trokie
Nov 15 Underwriters for Alabama's Jefferson County started selling nearly $1.8 billion of sewer debt Friday in a deal that challenges long-held assumptions that America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market will shun bankrupt issuers.
Pricing for retail buyers such as wealthy retirees and other details were not immediately available, according to a market source who said sales had begun.
Investors forecast that the debt, with maturities as long as 40 years, could price with tax-free yields as high as 6.5 percent. Such lush yields may draw non-traditional buyers of tax-free debt.
Home to Birmingham, Alabama's biggest city, Jefferson County filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy just over two years ago, mostly because of $3.1 billion of soured sewer-system debt.
The new debt, which carries a mix of junk-bond and barely investment grade ratings, is meant to pay off current sewer debt owners at big discounts.
Citigroup is senior manager on the sale, which is central to a negotiated settlement with creditors such as JPMorgan Chase.
A federal bankruptcy judge will next week review the plan. If approved, the plan would end the county's $4.2 billion bankruptcy that had been the biggest ever by a U.S. local government until Detroit filed a bankruptcy case in July.
A second day of retail pricing for the Jefferson County sewer warrants is set for Monday, with pricing for institutions scheduled for Tuesday.
