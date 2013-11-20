MIAMI Nov 20 A JetBlue flight traveling from
Fort Myers, Florida to Boston, was diverted to Orlando on
Wednesday after an evacuation slide partially opened inside the
plane, an airline spokesman said.
JetBlue Airways Spokesman Anders Lindstrom said no
major injuries were reported on flight 1266, which departed Ft.
Myers carrying 77 passengers and crew members.
The plane landed safely at the Orlando International Airport
at 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT), said Carolyn Fennell, an airport
spokewoman.
It was not immediately clear what caused the evacuation
slide to deploy, Lindstrom added.