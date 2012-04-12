UPDATE 1-Oil prices dip as markets stay bloated despite OPEC cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
April 12 A grand jury has indicted a JetBlue pilot and charged him with interference with a flight crew following a mid-air outburst that forced one of the airline's planes to make an emergency landing in Texas last month, court documents showed on Thursday.
Pilot Clayton Osbon, during the flight from New York to Las Vegas, "moved through the aircraft and was disruptive and had to be subdued and forcibly restrained from entering the cockpit," the federal indictment said.
The indictment was filed on Wednesday in the Amarillo division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The JetBlue flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo on March 27. Osbon, 49, was taken into custody at the airport. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.