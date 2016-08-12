Aug 12 Twenty-four people, including two crew
members, were injured when their JetBlue Airways flight
from Boston to Sacramento, California, experienced heavy
turbulence, CNN reported on Friday.
Flight 0429 landed safely on Thursday night in Rapid City,
South Dakota, where the 22 passengers and two crew members were
taken to the hospital, the news network reported.(cnn.it/2bkESR2)
"Flight attendant was in galley during incident. Hit her
head on ceiling and completely dislodged the panel. Cuts, neck
injury, and concussion," passenger Derek Lindahl wrote on his
Twitter account after the incident.
The airline has sent a replacement aircraft to take the
other passengers to Sacramento, CNN said.
JetBlue was not immediately available for comment.
The passengers were treated for minor injuries and were
released by early Friday, NBC News said, citing the Rapid City
Regional Hospital.
In May, eight passengers were injured when a JetBlue flight
from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Orlando experienced turbulence.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee)