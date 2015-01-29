LOS ANGELES Jan 29 A United Airlines flight in
which a burning smell was reported aboard the plane was diverted
shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles on Thursday to a smaller
Southern California airport where it landed safely, the airline
said.
United Flight 1181, en route to Washington-Dulles
International Airport in northern Virginia, made an unscheduled
stop at LA/Ontario International Airport with 199 passengers and
seven crew members aboard, according to an airline spokeswoman.
The plane, which had taken off from Los Angeles
International Airport, landed at Ontario, about 60 miles to the
northeast, without incident, and a maintenance crew was
examining the aircraft, a Boeing 757, she said.
It was not immediately clear, she said, whether the burning
smell was reported in the passenger cabin or the cockpit, or
both. City News Service in Los Angeles reported the diversion
was prompted by a problem that produced smoke in the cockpit.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman)