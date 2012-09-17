NEW YORK, Sept 17 A telephone threat to two
airplanes arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in
New York on Monday prompted authorities to search the aircraft
after they landed but nothing was found, officials said.
The planes were taken to an isolated area and searched for
explosives and the passengers were interviewed, said Ron
Marsico, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey that oversees operations at area airports.
"All is clear here," he said following the search. "Nothing
was amiss." He said the "threatening" call indicated there
could have been explosives on board.
The federal Transportation Security Administration confirmed
the all-clear for both planes, American Airlines Flight 24 from
San Francisco and Finnair Flight 5 from Helsinki.
"Both flights have been cleared ... and are headed to the
gate at this time," the TSA said in a statement.
Following the threatening call, the planes were searched
"out of an abundance of caution," the TSA said.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Philip Barbara)