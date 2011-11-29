Nov 29 Two of my friends lost their jobs in the
last month. One had worked for a large computer services
company for 31 years. Another was an information technology
manager whose position was eliminated in a restructuring. Both
men are in their fifties.
Having been laid off more than once, I have a certain
protocol I share with friends. I hope it's of value to them; I
know it's paid off for me. Here's the plan that has worked for
me in the past:
-- The best strategy is to be ready for a potential layoff
with several months of cash, no credit card debt and an
up-to-date resume. But don't lose heart if you're one of the
more than 15 million unemployed and 1 million "discouraged"
workers who can't find openings suitable to their skills and
have stopped looking. There are strategies to lessen the pain
and to improve your chances of finding a new job.
-- Ideally, don't leave your employer without knowing what
benefits are available. Many large companies offer a suite of
outplacement services to laid-off workers. Always take
advantage of them.
One of my newly laid off friends got help in writing a
resume, branding statement and doing interviews. He also got to
keep his company-issued laptop. You're also entitled to at
least 26 weeks of unemployment compensation, and in some cases
as much as 99 weeks (assuming Congress extends long-term
benefits by year-end).
-- You'll also need to make decisions about health care and
your 401(k) plan. You have a choice of whether to keep your
401(k) with an employer or roll it over into another plan. Take
your time in deciding what to do. I generally recommend that
people look at the offerings of the largest fund companies
(Fidelity, Vanguard, T. Rowe Price) and see if they can get
better service, lower expense ratios and more diversification.
If health insurance is not covered in a severance plan, you
may be eligible for it through a COBRA extension
(link.reuters.com/zyq35s). This is a federal law that
says an employer with more than 20 workers must extend their
health plan to you if they lay you off. There's a nasty catch,
though: You may have to pay for the premiums, although they
can't be more than 104 percent of what employees are paying.
Of course, with no income coming in for a while, a large
insurance premium could be unaffordable. If so, look at trade
or alumni associations that may offer less-expensive group
coverage. You'd have to be a member to qualify. A third
alternative is to shop for short-term policies online
(www.ehealthinsurance.com/).
Price high-deductible health policies first. Although
out-of-pocket expenses range from roughly $1,200 for
individuals to $11,900 for families
(link.reuters.com/car35s), they are designed to cover
most catastrophic health events such as heart attack, stroke or
cancer. The premiums are much lower than full coverage policies
and don't offer "soup to nuts" coverage.
-- Cash reserves are also essential. My friends were
diligent savers, but they needed to do cash-flow statements to
see how long their cash would hold out. That's a simple matter
of adding up all basic expenses such as mortgage/rent, food,
property taxes, health insurance and utilities to come up with
a monthly "nut" number. These are the core bills when all
discretionary items such as restaurant meals,
movies/entertainment and cable TV are stripped out.
-- Need quick cash? Don't forget, that in a pinch, you can
cash in or borrow against a life insurance policy -- if it
carries a cash value -- or go down to one car.
And if you absolutely need the money, you can tap into your
retirement plan, although I don't recommend it, because if you
do it prior to age 59 , you'll pay income tax plus a 10
percent
federal penalty on withdrawals. That money's awfully hard to
replace.
-- The nonmonetary part of joblessness is no less important.
How well networked are you? Have you updated profiles on social
media services such as Linkedin? Have you told friends and
associates that you're looking for work? Have you checked
college alumni association for job services? Use all social
media options.
Often the hardest emotional toll is the long wait before
another job is secured. Prior to the 2007 recession, the
average wait to reemployment was five weeks, according to the
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today the wait is double that,
and potentially longer if your chosen profession or industry is
contracting.
New perspectives and brainstorming are essential. Forget
about what you did; what can you do? Write down your life
skills. What are you best at? What have you accomplished on the
job and outside of work? What are your social skills? Do you
need additional training? Don't forget skills you may have
mastered outside the office volunteering.
The best jobs are often not advertised. Look at business
headlines to see if companies are expanding. What kind of
people are they seeking? Drill down into the story to see which
executive is quoted and pitch them directly.
My recently unemployed friends are optimistic. They have
decades of experience, are highly motivated and are well
organized. One friend has already been on two interviews, and
the other one has spent hours with an outplacement firm
refining his resume.
Ultimately, getting a decent job is a numbers game. Job
candidates need to make contact with the people who are doing
the hiring -- and do it on a daily basis. Resumes are useful,
but they may not sell their talents well enough.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer and Beth Gladstone)