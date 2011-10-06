WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said President Barack Obama has "given up on the country" to focus on his re-election rather than working with Republicans to boost the economy.

"Mr. President, why have you given up on the country and decided to campaign full time instead of doing what the American people sent us all here to do?" Boehner said. "And that's to find common ground to deal with the big challenges that face our economy and our country."

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Stella Dawson; Editing by Sandra Maler)