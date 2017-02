WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The top U.S. Republican in Congress on Thursday dismissed President Barack Obama's job-creation package as a "poor substitute" for policies that would boost the economy and ruled out tax increases as a way to close the country's budget gap.

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said a special congressional committee should try to overhaul the tax code as it tries to trim stubborn budget deficits, but in a way that does not raise taxes.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)