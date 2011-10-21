* Money would fund transportation, infrastructure jobs
* Republicans seen blocking this piece of Obama jobs bill
By Richard Cowan and John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 Fresh from defeat over their
latest economic stimulus plan, Democrats in the U.S. Senate
pushed ahead on Friday with another proposal to create jobs --
a $60 billion infusion to rebuild aging infrastructure.
The effort was already defeated once by Republicans, when
they blocked it as part of a $447 billion job creation plan
unveiled last month by President Barack Obama.
Republicans have complained that financing the new spending
by raising taxes on the wealthy would actually kill jobs.
Under the Democrats' latest plan, set for a Senate vote the
first week of November, the construction projects would be paid
for with a 0.7 percent surtax on people with incomes above $1
million a year, starting in 2013.
"This legislation would create hundreds of thousands of
construction jobs," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told
reporters. "There is no reason to block this bill."
After Obama's comprehensive bill was killed by Republicans,
despite broad public support, Democrats vowed to break it into
pieces in a challenge to Republicans who face casting multiple
votes against jobs legislation.
Democrats and Republicans are expected to wage their fight
over how best to tame a 9.1 percent unemployment rate through
the November 2012 presidential and congressional elections.
Getting a jump on what is expected to be a tough
re-election campaign, Obama has been traveling through the
United States to tout his job creation plans.
Reid, a Democrat, unveiled the latest proposal less than a
day after Senate Republicans blocked a $35 billion plan to
create or maintain 400,000 jobs for teachers, firefighters and
police officers. It would have been financed with a 0.5 percent
surtax on the rich.
The infrastructure plan would invest $50 billion for road,
rail, air and bridge projects and $10 billion to create a
national infrastructure bank that would leverage seed money for
the largest initiatives. Infrastructure bank proponents say it
is a good way to attract private investment.
Obama has had no traction in Congress with an ambitious
infrastructure agenda beyond $48 billion in his 2009 economic
stimulus package that has been spent.
"Two years after spending tens of billions of dollars on
'shovel ready' projects in his first stimulus bill, President
Obama famously admitted that those projects weren't as shovel-
ready as he thought they were," said John Ashbrook, a spokesman
for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
"It would be the height of irresponsibility to make the
same mistake twice," Ashbrook said.
The administration's $50 billion plan for highway, bridge,
and rail upgrades to boost the economy went nowhere in 2010
when both the House of Representatives and Senate were
controlled by Obama's fellow Democrats.
Washington already funnels $42 billion to states for
transportation infrastructure upgrades as part of annual
budgeting, a number that proponents of increased investment are
fighting to maintain in an era of high deficits and an emphasis
on cutting government spending.
(Editing by Deborah Charles and Peter Cooney)