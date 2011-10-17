WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. Senate Democrats plan
to force a vote this week on a portion of President Barack
Obama's stalled $447 billion jobs bill, a senior party aide
said on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is crafting a proposal to
provide about $35 billion to help states hire and prevent
layoffs of teachers, firefighters and police officers, the aide
said. Obama and his fellow Democrats agreed to break the
president's plan into pieces after Republicans blocked the
overall bill last week.
