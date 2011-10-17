WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. Senate Democrats plan to force a vote this week on a portion of President Barack Obama's stalled $447 billion jobs bill, a senior party aide said on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is crafting a proposal to provide about $35 billion to help states hire and prevent layoffs of teachers, firefighters and police officers, the aide said. Obama and his fellow Democrats agreed to break the president's plan into pieces after Republicans blocked the overall bill last week.

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro)