WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday that the Obama administration would push Congress to approve as much of its jobs plan as possible after the Senate voted to block the plan in its entirety.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Geithner said the action by Republicans to block the full plan would likely result in weaker U.S. growth.

"We're going to do everything we can to maximize the chance that we get as much of this done as possible," Geithner said. "And we should, because this bill includes things that have always had broad support among Democrats and Republicans, There's just no reason why politics should stand in the way of doing something for the economy now." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)