* Current bill seen headed for Senate defeat
* White House hopes to cast blame on Republicans
* Obama says economy needs a "jolt"
(Adds more background, White House officials on vote)
By Laura MacInnis
PITTSBURGH, Oct 11 U.S. President Barack Obama
conceded on Tuesday he may have to break up his jobs bill in
the face of political paralysis in Washington that could thwart
major action to spur hiring before the 2012 elections.
Obama has tried to put his Republican opponents on the spot
by highlighting their opposition to his $447 billion package of
measures to create jobs as high unemployment is becoming the
dominant issue in early election campaigning.
But the plan looks set to fail in the U.S. Senate later on
Tuesday with Republicans refusing to buckle and some Democrats
signaling their opposition too ahead of a procedural vote on
Tuesday evening.
"If they don't pass the whole package we're going to break
it up into constituent parts," Obama said in Pittsburgh in his
most frank acknowledgment to date that the plan will not pass
in its entirety.
Among measures which might be salvaged are a payroll tax
cut which Obama wants to extend to avoid imposing an effective
tax increase at a time when wages have not been rising much.
Obama's bill would also extend unemployment benefits for the
long-term unemployed, another area that could yield bipartisan
support.
"At the lowest common denominator -- if you were to have
the lowest expectations for Washington -- you would think that
those things would cross the threshold," a senior White House
official told reporters.
"There are real economic consequences if you do not extend
or increase payroll taxes or deal with UI (unemployment
insurance)."
As part of the jobs package, Obama proposed a $175 billion
one-year extension and expansion of a U.S. payroll tax cut for
employees, as well as a $65 billion employer payroll tax
holiday and a $49 billion extension of long-term jobless aid
over one year. [ID:nN1E7871QW]
Senate Democrats propose paying for the bill with a tax
surcharge on millionaires, a populist measure that forces
Republicans to side with the rich if they oppose the bill.
Obama says he supports the idea of the surcharge.
The U.S. unemployment rate has been above 9 percent since
May and almost 45 percent of the 14 million jobless Americans
have been out of work for six months or more.
Obama's visit on Tuesday to the industrial city of
Pittsburgh, once a thriving steel center, was the latest stop
in his tour to promote the jobs plan of swing states in advance
of next year's election.
Republicans say the tour is aimed at saving his own job.
Obama's so-called Jobs Council, under the chairmanship of
GE (GE.N) Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt, earlier
delivered a report in which they proposed steps to foster U.S.
innovation and make the country more attractive to foreign
investment. [ID:nN1E7991FD]
The suggestions include ramping up infrastructure spending,
streamlining visa applications to keep science graduates in the
United States, and changing student loans to encourage
graduates to work for start-up companies.
But many of the recommendations would require support from
Republicans to become law -- a potentially tall order in a
divided Congress in which Republicans control the House of
Representatives and Democrats hold the Senate. The Council made
some of these proposals in its report in June.
LIKELY DEFEAT
Obama's 2012 re-election chances depend on his ability to
spur the sluggish economic recovery and revive the nearly
stagnant job market.
The president launched the jobs bill last month to try to
persuade Americans that he had a plan to get them back to work
after a string of gloomy economic data that has raised concerns
the country could dip back into recession.
Even Wall Street is feeling the pinch, with a report from
the New York State Comptroller showing that banker bonuses are
likely to drop for the second year in a row. [ID:nN1E79A0E8]
"Right now, our economy needs a jolt," Obama said in later
remarks in Pittsburgh.
"The Senate of the United States has a chance to do
something about jobs -- right now -- by voting for the American
Jobs Act. This is a moment of truth for the U.S. Senate."
However, the bill was headed for likely defeat, as his
Democrats were expected to fall short of the 60 votes needed to
clear a procedural hurdle in the Senate.
White House National Economic Council Director Gene
Sperling said that the vote would highlight Republican
obstructionism despite a public alarmed by high unemployment.
He, however, made clear the Obama administration's fallback
option would be to offer the jobs plan piecemeal.
"If they (Republicans) choose not to give the support that
will allow this to get 60 votes, if they choose to do that,
then we'll come back piece after piece," Sperling told CNBC.
Shortly before the Senate vote, dozens of people, including
religious leaders and unemployed workers, held a prayer rally
in support of the bill across the street from the Capitol.
