By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The U.S. Labor Department
should either tighten the procedures that it uses to release
market-sensitive data to the media or scrap them altogether and
distribute the data directly to the public, a watchdog for the
department said on Thursday.
The recommendation to tighten the so-called lockup process,
specifically the department's weekly jobless claims figures, was
included in an audit released by the Labor Department's Office
of Inspector General. The panel was reviewing the process in an
effort to prevent the possibility that some investors could have
an unfair competitive advantage in buying and selling stocks,
bonds and other trading assets.
Under the lockup procedure, media outlets are "locked" in a
room where they receive embargoed copies of data reports,
usually about 30 minutes before the designated release time, and
do not have the ability to post stories until the embargo is
lifted.
The lockups were initiated in the mid-1980s.
Government officials are looking to mitigate the crush of
high-speed trading systems that have set up systems to retrieve
information seconds ahead of the public. High-speed trading has
grown significantly in the past decade and is often a key part
of some hedge funds' investment strategies.
The lockups allow media outlets to sell data reports to
clients, including high-frequency, or algorithmic, trading
firms. The firms use computerized trading techniques ahead of
individual traders based on the reports.
"Algorithmic trading introduces new security variables into
a lockup system not originally designed to guard against
market-moving distributions that could be caused by the release
of government data to certain traders just seconds before the
rest of the general public," the report said.
"A few years ago, a few seconds here or there would not have
had much of an impact. Today, fractions of a second can equate
to millions or even billions of dollars in market movements."
The audit was mainly focused on the Labor Department's
weekly report on jobless claims, but the panel's recommendations
could have a broader impact on how other government agencies
consider cracking down on lockups.
The lockup process, in which several news outlets
participate, covers releases on economic growth, home sales and
inflation, among other matters.
The report also found that the Employment and Training
Administration, which compiles the jobless claim report, had
deficiencies in its procedures governing release of the data.
The Labor Department said it agrees with some of the issues
the audit raised surrounding the efficacy of the lockup process.
"We agree with the OIG that it is appropriate to consider
ending the weekly claims press lockup," the Labor Department
said in a statement.
It said it had already started exploring the value of the
press lockup and intends to continue its consideration of how
best to disseminate the report to both the public and to news
organizations.
Many government officials have already considered potential
security problems and have tightened procedures this past year
to ensure there are not any broken embargoes.
Media outlets that take part in the lockups include
Bloomberg News, Reuters and the Associated Press. Both
Dow Jones and Reuters said they had no comment on the
recommendations. Bloomberg and the AP were not immediately
available for comment.