By Laura MacInnis

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 4 U.S. President Barack Obama challenged Republican leaders in Congress on Tuesday to put his entire $447 billion jobs plan to a vote, rather than breaking it up, to show where each lawmaker stands.

Obama, seeking re-election in 2012, sent long-delayed bills for free trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama to a seemingly receptive Congress on Monday but the mood in Washington has otherwise been fractious as his jobs package comes apart at the seams.

"The Republican majority leader in Congress, Eric Cantor, said that right now, he won't even let the jobs bill have a vote in the House of Representatives. He won't even give it a vote," according to excerpts released by the White House of a speech Obama will give in Texas on Tuesday.

"Well I'd like Mr. Cantor to come down here to Dallas and explain what in this jobs bill he doesn't believe in," the speech says.

"And if you won't do that, at least put this jobs bill up for a vote so that the entire country knows exactly where every member of Congress stands."

Obama, who pushed through an $800 billion stimulus package in 2009, has taken a hit to his approval ratings over high unemployment and fears the United States could slip back into recession.

Republicans say the president's jobs plan -- a mix of stimulus spending and tax cuts for workers and employers -- will never clear Congress in its entirety but that some elements are worth considering.

Obama also faces resistance from some fellow Democrats over tax hikes he proposed to pay for the package, including the end of tax breaks for oil companies and corporate jet owners. (Additional reporting by John O'Callaghan; Editing by Eric Beech)