WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the Senate defeat of his jobs creation package is not the end of the line for the measure.

"Tonight's vote is by no means the end of this fight," Obama said in a statement. He said he would now work with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid "to make sure that the individual proposals in this jobs bill get a vote as soon as possible." (Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Sandra Maler)