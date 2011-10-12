(Updates with more Obama, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 12 President Barack Obama vowed
on Wednesday to keep pushing for congressional action to boost
hiring after his $447 billion jobs package failed in the U.S.
Senate, and said he would not take "no" for an answer.
"A Republican minority got together as a group and blocked
this jobs bill from passing the Senate," Obama, a Democrat,
told a Hispanic forum in Washington.
"We will keep organizing and we will keep pressuring and we
will keep voting until this Congress finally meets its
responsibilities and actually does something to put people back
to work and improve the economy," he said.
Republicans complained that the bill would have raised
taxes on businesses and hurt the labor market further.
Obama's hopes for re-election in November 2012 may hinge on
his success in shrinking the country's total of 14 million
unemployed and lowering the 9.1 percent jobless rate.
Democrats, who seek to paint Republicans as the party of
the rich ahead of next year's election, intend to try to push
through Obama's jobs package piecemeal and potentially force
their rivals to vote against popular job-creation measures.
"We'll give members of Congress a chance to vote on whether
they think that we should keep teachers out of work, or put
them back in the classroom where they belong," Obama said. "In
the end, this is a debate about fairness and who we are as a
country."
Democrats control the Senate. Republicans control the House
of Representatives.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull; Editing by
Will Dunham)