(Updates with more Obama, background)

WASHINGTON Oct 12 President Barack Obama vowed on Wednesday to keep pushing for congressional action to boost hiring after his $447 billion jobs package failed in the U.S. Senate, and said he would not take "no" for an answer.

"A Republican minority got together as a group and blocked this jobs bill from passing the Senate," Obama, a Democrat, told a Hispanic forum in Washington.

"We will keep organizing and we will keep pressuring and we will keep voting until this Congress finally meets its responsibilities and actually does something to put people back to work and improve the economy," he said.

Republicans complained that the bill would have raised taxes on businesses and hurt the labor market further.

Obama's hopes for re-election in November 2012 may hinge on his success in shrinking the country's total of 14 million unemployed and lowering the 9.1 percent jobless rate.

Democrats, who seek to paint Republicans as the party of the rich ahead of next year's election, intend to try to push through Obama's jobs package piecemeal and potentially force their rivals to vote against popular job-creation measures.

"We'll give members of Congress a chance to vote on whether they think that we should keep teachers out of work, or put them back in the classroom where they belong," Obama said. "In the end, this is a debate about fairness and who we are as a country."

Democrats control the Senate. Republicans control the House of Representatives.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham)